Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Prospector Capital worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 723,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

