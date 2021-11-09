PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.