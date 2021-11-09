PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

