Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

