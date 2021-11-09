Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

