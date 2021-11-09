Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$1.170 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.
Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.
