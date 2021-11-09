The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on December 31st

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 135.06 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.86.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

