Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

