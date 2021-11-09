Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

