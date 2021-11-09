Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,401 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,768,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

