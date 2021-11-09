Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.