Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $193.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.