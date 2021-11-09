Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.