KeyCorp Weighs in on MYR Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.