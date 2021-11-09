Loopring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $4.83 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,432,085 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

