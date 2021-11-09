Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

TFC stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

