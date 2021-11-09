Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $12,353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 56.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 37.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

