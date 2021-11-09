Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

