Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Shares of GPP stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.83. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 196.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.