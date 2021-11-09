Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

