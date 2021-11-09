Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HY stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $745.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth $215,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.