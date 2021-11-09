Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

