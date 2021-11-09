Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

