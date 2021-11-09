Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $7,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.22%.

EPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

