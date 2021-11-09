Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Knowles by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.