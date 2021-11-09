Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

