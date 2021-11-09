Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,407 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

