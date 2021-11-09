Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 12,210 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,451,000 after buying an additional 373,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 253.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $130.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

