Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Curaleaf stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Curaleaf has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

