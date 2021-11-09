The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $265,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

