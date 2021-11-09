Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $3.45 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $247.19 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,317 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

