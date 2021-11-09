WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.12 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $734.38 million and $32.12 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,530,713 coins and its circulating supply is 551,714,627 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

