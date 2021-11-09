Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

