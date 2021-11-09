Golem Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Golem has a market capitalization of $559.94 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

