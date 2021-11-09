Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,201.17 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $34,201.17 and $7,359.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00367140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

