Finminity Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,199.64 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Finminity has a total market cap of $355,199.64 and $9,800.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Finminity has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00077085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.29 or 0.99873461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.08 or 0.07030271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020471 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars.

