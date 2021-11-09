PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Raised to $60.00 at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

PRAA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock worth $2,152,787 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PRA Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

