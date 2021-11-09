StakedZEN Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $111.55 or 0.00165308 BTC on popular exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,557.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00077085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.29 or 0.99873461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.08 or 0.07030271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020471 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

