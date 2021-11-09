Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

