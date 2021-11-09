California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,309 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of R stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.