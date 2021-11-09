Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kadant by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE KAI opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.23. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.