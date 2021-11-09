Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,357 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after buying an additional 4,473,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

