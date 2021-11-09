Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 82.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

