Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $223,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of DOCS opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.