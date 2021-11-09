Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $205.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $133.35 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

