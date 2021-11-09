Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Exponent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,367,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,385. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

