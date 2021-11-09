Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 701,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,818,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,035 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skillz by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $8,588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

