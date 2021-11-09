-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

