Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NSSC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.80 million, a PE ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

