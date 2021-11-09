HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in HEICO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

