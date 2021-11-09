GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GFS opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

