BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of XNCR opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $138,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

